e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Wanted murder accused arrested from Uttar Pradesh

Police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each on the arrest of three accused who were on the run.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have arrested a man wanted in connection with Pankaj Sikarwar murder case from Uttar Pradesh, said police on Tuesday. The accused was absconding for two years. Superintendent of police Gwalior, Amit Sanghi told media that on July 10, 2019, Pankaj Sikarwar was shot dead and the accused had fled from the spot. Hajira police station had registered a case and arrested seven persons in connection with the murder.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each on the arrest of three absconding accused. Police got a tip off that the accused is hiding in the GT Road area of Etawah district of state UP. A police team arrested the accused. Two accused are still at large.

Read Also
Noida: Phone-snatcher arrested after gunfight with cops near metro station
article-image
HomeBhopalBhopal: Wanted murder accused arrested from Uttar Pradesh

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek

Mumbai: Central Railway appoints contractor for cleaning, sale of products on four trains

Mumbai: Central Railway appoints contractor for cleaning, sale of products on four trains

Maharashtra: Climate change may hit state's renewable energy potential

Maharashtra: Climate change may hit state's renewable energy potential

Lumpy skin disease: Punjab urges Centre to enhance vaccine supply

Lumpy skin disease: Punjab urges Centre to enhance vaccine supply
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes