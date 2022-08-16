Bhopal: Wanted murder accused arrested from Uttar Pradesh

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have arrested a man wanted in connection with Pankaj Sikarwar murder case from Uttar Pradesh, said police on Tuesday. The accused was absconding for two years. Superintendent of police Gwalior, Amit Sanghi told media that on July 10, 2019, Pankaj Sikarwar was shot dead and the accused had fled from the spot. Hajira police station had registered a case and arrested seven persons in connection with the murder.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each on the arrest of three absconding accused. Police got a tip off that the accused is hiding in the GT Road area of Etawah district of state UP. A police team arrested the accused. Two accused are still at large.