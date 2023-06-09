Bhopal: Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav Begins With ‘Veshya’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav began with staging ‘Veshya’ at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Thursday. Directed and conceptualised by Skand Mishra, the drama is based on the story of Hindi author Munshi Premchand. It was presented by Earth Cultural and Theatre Society, Bhopal.

The play talks about prostitutes. It raises questions including, ‘Who are the prostitutes, what is their identity, why is the status of a prostitute low in the society, why should they have no right to join the mainstream, don’t they have the right to love and the right to make a family?

The play revolves around Leela's husband Singar Singh who visits Madhuri, a prostitute by profession, every day. Leela calls her husband's friend Dayakrishna from Kolkata through a letter and asks him to bring Singar back from Madhuri's clutches.

Read Also Bhopal: Government To Withdraw Cases Of Lockdown Violation