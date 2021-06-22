Bhopal: Rain, thundershower expected in Shahdol, Rewa, Jabalpur, Bhopal divisions in next 24 hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state has received 67 per cent rainfall above normal till Tuesday. Normal rain fall is 65.2mm rainfall while state has received 108.6 mm till June 22.
However, Bhopal has recorded 148 per cent rainfall above normal. Normal rainfall is 70.1 mm while it received 173.5 mm rainfall. Indore recorded 36 per cent below normal rainfall. Normal rainfall for Indore is 68.1 mm while it recorded 43.7 mm.
Singrauli leads with 316 per cent more rainfall in state. Normal rainfall for Singrauli is 54.3 mm while it received 226.1 mm till Tuesday followed by Narsinghpur, which recorded 226 per cent more rainfall as normal rainfall is 89.9 mm. It received 227.9 mm.
Dhar and Khargone are most deficient regions in terms of rainfall. Dhar has received 85 per cent below normal rainfall. Its normal rainfall is 78.5 mm but it received 27.5 mm so far. Similarly, Khargone received 82 per cent below normal rainfall as its normal rainfall is 75.1 mm. It received 28.4 mm.
According to weather department, rain and thundershower are expected in Shahdol, Rewa, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad and Bhopal divisions in next 24 hours. Indore, Agar, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas, Shajapur districts may receive moderate rain in next 24 hours.
In last 24 hours, Gulabganj and Satna recorded 40 mm rainfall each while Hanumana, Sohawal and Sarangpur recorded 30 mm rainfall each. Bhamra, Gulama recorded 20 mm each.
