Bhopal: Rain, thundershower expected in Shahdol, Rewa, Jabalpur, Bhopal divisions in next 24 hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state has received 67 per cent rainfall above normal till Tuesday. Normal rain fall is 65.2mm rainfall while state has received 108.6 mm till June 22.

However, Bhopal has recorded 148 per cent rainfall above normal. Normal rainfall is 70.1 mm while it received 173.5 mm rainfall. Indore recorded 36 per cent below normal rainfall. Normal rainfall for Indore is 68.1 mm while it recorded 43.7 mm.

Singrauli leads with 316 per cent more rainfall in state. Normal rainfall for Singrauli is 54.3 mm while it received 226.1 mm till Tuesday followed by Narsinghpur, which recorded 226 per cent more rainfall as normal rainfall is 89.9 mm. It received 227.9 mm.