Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs.
The IMD said the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 3.73 mm, 1.81 mm and 2.12 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.94 metres is expected at 9.52 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.88 metres is likely to occur at 3.50 pm today.
When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.
KS Hosalikar, head SID, Climate Research & Services, IMD Pune, said that Mumbai and suburbs will receive light to moderate rainfall, while Thane will likely receive moderate to heavy rainfall today.
"Mumbai partly cloudy sky with light showers in city, suburbs. Satellite img shows development in ghat areas and N Mah parts of W MP and adjoining Guj districts. Mumbai light to mod rains possibly. Thane could be mod to heavy," Hosalikar tweeted.
Meanwhile, IMD's Santacruz observatory on Tuesday recorded the maximum temperature at 33.4 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius.
The IMD on Sunday said that the progress of the southwest monsoon over parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi is likely to be slow as "large-scale features are not favourable" for its advance.
(With inputs from PTI)
