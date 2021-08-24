Bhopal: Railways extend trips of 5 special trains

Bhopal: Railways have extended trips of five special trains passing through Madhya Pradesh.

1. Bandra Terminus Patna SF Special Fare Special (09271), which runs from Mumbai to Patna, will continue from September 6 while Patna Bandra Terminus SF Special Fare Special (09272) that runs from Patna to Mumbai will continue from September 8.

2. Bandra Terminus Saharsa Humsafar SF Special Fare Special (02913), which runs from Mumbai to Saharsa Jn, will continue from September 5 while Saharsa Bandra Terminus Humsafar SF Special Fare Special (02914), which runs from Saharsa Jn to Mumbai will continue from September 7.

3. The 09057 Udhna Banaras Festival Special train, will continue from September 3 while (09058) - Udhna Festival Spl runs from Banaras to Udhna Jn, will continue from September 5.

4. Festival SPL (09313), which runs from Indore to Patna, will continue from September 1 while (09314) Patna Indore Special train, which runs between Patna to Indore, will continue from September 3.

5. Indore Patna Special Fare Special (via Faizabad) (09321), which runs from Indore to Patna, will continue from September 4 while RJPB INDB SPL (09322) runs from Patna to Indore, will continue from September 6.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:20 PM IST