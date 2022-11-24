Bhopal: Rahul’s cohort says ‘violent, ugly Hindutva,’ BJP becomes aggressive

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become aggressive after a Congress leader from Bhopal, Anshul Trivedi, made a statement during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Trivedi said on Thursday that when some people were spreading an ugly and violent form of Hindutva, Rahul Gandhi was conveying the message of love.

The statement sparked anger among the top BJP leaders who tore into the Congress. State BJP president VD Sharma said the associates of Rahul Gandhi had offended Hindutva. They are ‘calling Hindutva an ugly face’ and Rahul Gandhi has launched his Yatra against it, Sharma said.

People across the world respect Indians for following the Hindu philosophy of life, but the Yatra is targeting it, he said. Besides Sharma, the BJP’s social media cell made Trivedi’s video viral and railed at the Yatra.

Minister Vishvas Sarang, legislator Rameshwar Sharma and many other BJP leaders have put a question mark on the purpose of the Yatra on the grounds of Trivedi’s video clip. On the other hand, Trivedi said that he had nothing to comment on Sharma, who is a senior leader. He justified his statement, saying he had simply criticised the ruling dispensation and not the Hindutva.

