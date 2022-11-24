e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Rahul's cohort says 'violent, ugly Hindutva,' BJP becomes aggressive

Bhopal: Rahul’s cohort says ‘violent, ugly Hindutva,’ BJP becomes aggressive

Party rails at Anshul Trivedi; senior leaders join hands

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become aggressive after a Congress leader from Bhopal, Anshul Trivedi, made a statement during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Trivedi said on Thursday that when some people were spreading an ugly and violent form of Hindutva, Rahul Gandhi was conveying the message of love.

The statement sparked anger among the top BJP leaders who tore into the Congress. State BJP president VD Sharma said the associates of Rahul Gandhi had offended Hindutva. They are ‘calling Hindutva an ugly face’ and Rahul Gandhi has launched his Yatra against it, Sharma said.

People across the world respect Indians for following the Hindu philosophy of life, but the Yatra is targeting it, he said. Besides Sharma, the BJP’s social media cell made Trivedi’s video viral and railed at the Yatra.

Minister Vishvas Sarang, legislator Rameshwar Sharma and many other BJP leaders have put a question mark on the purpose of the Yatra on the grounds of Trivedi’s video clip. On the other hand, Trivedi said that he had nothing to comment on Sharma, who is a senior leader. He justified his statement, saying he had simply criticised the ruling dispensation and not the Hindutva.

Bhopal: State govt not to move SC against Purushottam Sharma

POLICE CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2020: No appointment order to be issued without HC’s permission

Bhopal: Post of MP SEC becomes home to rehabilitate retired IAS officers

Bhopal: Encroachments on railway land , along tracks removed

Bhopal: Mobile court issues challans to encroachers at New Market, traders shut shop in protest

