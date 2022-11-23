Bhopal: Lecture themed on Soil Cycle and Evolution of Life organised

Teachers' Orientation Programme was organised at Bhimbetka on Wednesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Bhopal Circle, jointly organised a Teachers Orientation Programme themed on ‘Soil Cycle and Evolution of Life’ at Bhimbetka on Wednesday.

The event was organised under World Heritage Week – 2022. Superintending archaeologist , ASI, Bhopal Circle, Manoj Kumar Kurmi, delivered the lecture on ‘Evolution of Life’ and Scientist-in-charge, RMNH, Bhopal , Manoj Kumar Sharma, delivered two lectures on the theme ‘Soil Cycle and Life – Lifestyle For Environment’ respectively.

Former superintending archaeologist, ASI Narayan Vyas, detailed rock paintings, excavation methods and evolution of plants and animals on the basis of rock paintings.

Nearly 25 teachers from various schools in the city took part in this programme. Certificates were distributed to the participant teachers during the concluding session of the programme.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh tourism to organize Rock Art trekking in Ratapani