 Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi's Lookalike, Steals The Show At Congress Rallies
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Rahul Gandhi's Lookalike, Steals The Show At Congress Rallies

Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi's Lookalike, Steals The Show At Congress Rallies

His presence has added a unique and exciting element to the rallies, making him a popular figure among party supporters and attendees.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi's doppelganger-- Rakesh Kushwaha, has been capturing the attention of attendees at Congress rallies these days. Kushwaha is a dedicated Congress party worker and carries hairstyle and beard just like Rahul Gandhi’s.

With his striking similarity to Rahul Gandhi, Kushwaha has become the center of attraction, drawing crowds eager to click selfies with him at various Congress events.

His presence has added a unique and exciting element to the rallies, making him a popular figure among party supporters and attendees.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress Stages Protests Across City After Gujarat HC Refuses To Stay Rahul Gandhi's...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi's Lookalike, Steals The Show At Congress Rallies

Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi's Lookalike, Steals The Show At Congress Rallies

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Gives Appointment Letters To Newly Recruited Medical Teachers, Says 'Doctors Are...

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Gives Appointment Letters To Newly Recruited Medical Teachers, Says 'Doctors Are...

Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Removed After Stopping Students From Reciting Gayatri Mantra During Assembly

Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Removed After Stopping Students From Reciting Gayatri Mantra During Assembly

MP: Union MInister Scindia Visits RSS Office In Gwalior For First Time Since Joining BJP

MP: Union MInister Scindia Visits RSS Office In Gwalior For First Time Since Joining BJP

Satna Minor Gangrape Akin To Nirbhaya Case: Kamal Nath Slams Shivraj Govt, Asks To Provide ₹1Cr...

Satna Minor Gangrape Akin To Nirbhaya Case: Kamal Nath Slams Shivraj Govt, Asks To Provide ₹1Cr...