Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi's Lookalike, Steals The Show At Congress Rallies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi's doppelganger-- Rakesh Kushwaha, has been capturing the attention of attendees at Congress rallies these days. Kushwaha is a dedicated Congress party worker and carries hairstyle and beard just like Rahul Gandhi’s.

With his striking similarity to Rahul Gandhi, Kushwaha has become the center of attraction, drawing crowds eager to click selfies with him at various Congress events.

His presence has added a unique and exciting element to the rallies, making him a popular figure among party supporters and attendees.

