Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise For Unfulfilled Promises In Madhya Pradesh, Says BJP State Chief VD Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president VD Sharma demanded Congress' Rahul Gandhi's apology, citing his unfulfilled promises during last Madhya Pradesh election. His statement comes a day ahead of Gandhi's scheduled visit to Shajapur on September 30.

He accused the Kamal Nath government of keeping the state deprived of centre's welfare schemes like 'Jal Jeevan Yojana' during its 15-month tenure in Madhya Pradesh.

Mounting an attack on Gandhi, Sharma said once the Congress formed the government in Madhya Pradesh in 2019, RaGa did not even care to check how the Nath government was working. Even then forest minister Umang Singar had accused Digvijay Singh of running the government behind the curtain and having interest in sand mining.

Priyanaka Gandhi Presented Fake Letter

"During Congress government, Vallabh Bhawan had become centre of corruption, " he alleged.

Sharma went on to say that Priyanka Gandhi had presented fake letter accusing state government of charging 50% commission by the contractors.

The BJP state chief further said Congress MLA from Satna Kalpana Verma has filed an FIR against her own party leader for misbehaviour. "If the Congress cannot ensure women safety in their own party, how will they assure secure environment for females in the state?"

Questions RaGa's Silence On Udhayanidhi's Remarks

He further questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence when Tamil Nadu sports minister and Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin made alleged derogatory remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma'. "That's because Congress possess genes of Britishers."

On Yashodhara Raje Scindia expressing inability to fight election on health ground, he said she had apprised party organization about her decision and organization will take appropriate decision. She had also spoken to him over the issue.