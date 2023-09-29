Indore: PSC Aspirant Falls Victim To Sextortion Gang

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student preparing for the PSC exam fell victim to a sextortion gang. He received a video call from a girl who made an objectionable video of him and later started blackmailing him on the basis of the video, police said on Thursday. The student has lodged a complaint with the police who were clueless about the accused till the filing of the report.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that the student has lodged a complaint against a girl. The complaint stated that he received a message from a girl on a social media platform a few days ago. While chatting, he befriended the girl. While talking, she had taken an objectionable video of the boy and later she started blackmailing him by threatening to circulate the video on social media platforms if he did not give him the money demanded. When the boy refused to give her money she informed him that she would send the video to his friends and other people. The boy was upset and he told his friend about the same. After that he lodged a complaint with the police.

Dandotia said that a written complaint has been taken from the student and he was counselled by the police. He was also assured that the accused would be arrested soon. The investigation is on into the case. Sources claimed that the girl was demanding Rs 5,000 from the boy.

