Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi has realised he has to go to temples, says Sadhvi Pragya

Ujjain: Rahul Gandhi at Mahakal temple on Tuesday | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament from Bhopal Pragya Thakur has said that they (Congress) have realised if they want to live in India, they have to go to temples, wear saffron attires and pray before God.

Thakur made the statement to media persons on Wednesday referring to Rahul Gandhi’s visit to various temples.

She tore into the Congress leaders, saying that this is the party that has called Lord Ram an imaginary character, but now, they have begun to go to temples.

She said that she did not think they would get any benefits from the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The people of the country have come to know what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the nation, she said.

MP criticises Odisha govt for Bina girl murder case

Pragya Thakur also raised the issue of Bina girl who was raped and murdered in Odisha and alleged that the government of that state is not properly investigating the case.

She also said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had spoken to his Odisha counterpart on the issue.

She handed a cheque from her salary to the bereaved family of the girl whose father of the girl runs a tea stall, Thakur said, adding that the girl was student of BA-I, and her family members were pinning their hope on her.