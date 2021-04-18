Bhopal: Quacks take full advantage of Covid situation, mint money

Bhopal: Even as all recognised government and private practitioners busy combating Covid pandemic situation, the most vulnerable class is left on the mercy of quacks.

Reports emanating from across the state and suburbs of Bhopal suggest that quacks are taking full advantage of the situation and minting money. However, there are two aspects of the situation.

“Where will the poor go when private doctors have refused to entertain them fearing Covid. Almost same is the situation in the government hospitals where no attention is being given to the non-Covid patients,” said Dr Sanjay Singh, physician, practicing in a private hospital in Bhopal.

About half a dozen quacks are active in the suburbs of Bhopal - especially on Berasia road and at some places on Hoshangabad road as well. In Bhopal there are some clinics in gas victims’ colony.

Even the officials from the state administration have developed a soft corner for these quacks in this situation. “At least they are available and attending the poor people otherwise whole system is busy fighting corona,” opined a district official requesting anonymity.

Whatever be the situation, it doesn’t mean that the most vulnerable class be left to fend for themselves or to such quacks, who have no right to play with lives of people, said Rachna Dhingra, who works for the gas victims.

Similar reports are also coming from Gwalior, Dindori, Betul, Ratlam, Jhabua and other districts. “There was always a parallel network of quacks and other personnel who called them doctors with some alternative qualifications but at present they are making more money due to current circumstances,” said Dr Singh.

Collectors of many districts have mentioned clearly in their corona curfew orders that treatment by unregistered practitioners or quacks or treatment given by them remains banned and punishable.