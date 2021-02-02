BHOPAL: PYARE MIYAN SEX RACKET CASE: Administration avoids replying to Madhya Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights

Bhopal: The district administration has yet to file reply on Pyare Miyan sex racket case. Madhya Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had sought a reply on seven points in the case within three days. However, 10 days have passed but the reply has not been filed.

The commission had sought the reply after death of a minor girl at Nehru Nagar shelter home. The girl was one of the witnesses in Pyare Miyan sex racket case. Commission member Brajesh Chauhan said the district administration has not filed reply even after 10 days. “We will serve them a notice for it,” he added.

In July last year, Bhopal police had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to nab Pyare Mian, the main accused, in child sex racket case that had rocked state capital. Police had found a dance floor and huge stash of liquor from a building owned by Pyare Miyan.Station house officers of six different police stations, two deputy SPs and one additional SP were appointed to SIT to look into all matters related to Pyare Miyan.He was arrested in July 2020 and lodged in jail. A case was registered against Pyare Miyan, 68, who ran a local newspaper, of raping five minor girls on several occasions.