Municipal Corporation demolishes illegal construction at Indore house of rape accused newspaper owner Pyare Miyan

According to police, earlier a case was registered against the accused Pyare Miyan in Palasia police station. The accusation on him was that he used to bring minor girls from Bhopal to Indore in the house in Lalaram Nagar and does sexual assault with them.



Police said that a case was registered against Pyare Miyan (68), Sweety (24), Rabiya Bi (60), Gulshan (40), Anas (27) and Ovez (22).



Pyare Miyan was arrested on July 15 by the joint team of police from Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) with the help of local police. Reportedly, he was planning to escape the country. Till Ashta he used his own car for travelling and later came to Indore via taxi. From Indore he visited Delhi via flight and then to Srinagar via flight, police said.