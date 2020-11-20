Municipal Corporation demolishes illegal construction at Indore house of rape accused newspaper owner Pyare Miyan

A team of Indore Municipal Corporation's Removal Department on Friday razed a part of a house in Lala Ram Nagar owned by Pyare Miyan, a Bhopal-based newspaper owner, who was accused of sexual assault with minor girls.
According to IMC officials before the demolition drive, the team entered inside the house and recovered many objectionable items from there such as a sword, liquor bottles and other such items.
The Deputy Commissioner, Lata Agrawal said that a part of a house was illegally constructed. It was not according to the map approved by the IMC. The team razed that part of the house. The team also recovered objectionable items inside the house.
The IMC used two poclain and JCB to demolish the part of the house. Police were also present during the demolition drive at the spot.
According to police, earlier a case was registered against the accused Pyare Miyan in Palasia police station. The accusation on him was that he used to bring minor girls from Bhopal to Indore in the house in Lalaram Nagar and does sexual assault with them.
Police said that a case was registered against Pyare Miyan (68), Sweety (24), Rabiya Bi (60), Gulshan (40), Anas (27) and Ovez (22).
Pyare Miyan was arrested on July 15 by the joint team of police from Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) with the help of local police. Reportedly, he was planning to escape the country. Till Ashta he used his own car for travelling and later came to Indore via taxi. From Indore he visited Delhi via flight and then to Srinagar via flight, police said.
