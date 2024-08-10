 Bhopal: PWD Uses Bitumen Emulsion To Make Roads Dust, Gravel-Free
Bhopal: PWD Uses Bitumen Emulsion To Make Roads Dust, Gravel-Free

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) uses soil to fill potholes on roads, which generates dust and gravel after becoming dry in clear weather. It will carry out actual repair of roads after October 15.

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Public Works Department (PWD) seems to be adopting a better technique for temporary repair of roads in the city. It is using bitumen emulsion (coal tar) on roads after cleaning dust and gravel. A thin layer of bitumen makes roads free from dust and gravel.

Use of soil for filling potholes, generate dust on roads posing problems for motorist. BMC uses sprinklers to settle dust on roads.

PWD chief engineer RK Mehra said, 'We use bitumen emulsion after cleaning dust and gravel. This makes roads dust-free and gravel-free. If roads are damaged more, we use paver blocks. White topping to laying concrete are also done for protecting roads from repeated damage. Patch-fill solution is useful for faster filling of potholes on bituminous roads without causing pollution.'

Additional municipal commissioner Nidhi Singh said, 'BMC will also use bitumen emulsion to repair roads in Bhopal. It will also use concrete and cement material for repairing roads from October.'

