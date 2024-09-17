Bhopal: Pvt Varsity Student Kidnapped, Rs 50,000 Ransom Demanded

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of a private college was allegedly kidnapped by four persons who demanded Rs 50,000 as ransom. They later freed the victim on Monday evening, said Bagsewania police here on Tuesday.

Police informed that victim Hariom Singh Rajput (19) and his friend were returning after meeting one of their friends on motorcycle. When they were passing through Krishna Orchid Square, they were stopped and beaten by Babu Bangali, Raja Khan, Ajay and Rohit who came in a car. The accused were carrying weapons and they attacked the two.

Hariom was forced to sit in the car and was beaten. As the accused drove away with Hariom, he was made to call relatives to seek ransom of Rs 50,000. The other friend Darshan Singh fled and informed police about the incident.

The police swung into the action, raised barricades and started checking the vehicles. When the accused came to know about the police, they left the victim near Bhopal Court area and ran away. The police rescued the victim and took his statements.

According to CP Mahaveer Singh Mujalde, four accused have criminal record and accused Bangali Babu has many cases against him. ACP added that a month back in Bilkheria, they all has dispute at a dhaba during a party. Though the matter was settled there, the four looked for a better opportunity to take revenge. Search is on for the accused.