Bhopal: Putul Samaroh ends with Ek Badmash Behdiya, Sathi

Bhopal: A five-day Putul Samaroh began with ‘Ek Badmash Bhediya’ and ‘Sathi’ at the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum in the city on Sunday.

Janjatiye Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi organised the fest, centred on various styles of puppetry across the country. It was presented by Kapil Dev and his troupe from Mumbai in shadow, thread, Muppet, rod, half mask style.

‘Ek Badmash Behdiya’ teaches a lesson of courage to act smartly. It revolves around a wicked wolf. It begins with a song. Shadow, thread, muppet, rod, half mask have been used in it.

Another puppet show ‘Saathi’ is a story of friendship between an animal and humans. Vinay Bhatt, Nitin Singh, Samrat, Shaili Meshram, Virendra Singh Charan and Kapil presented it. The duration of both these presentations was one-and-a-half hours.

Besides, a special puppet show sending out the messages like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao was held in the afternoon. Raj Bharti, Mukesh Bharti, Madan Bhatt on dholak, Badri Bhatt presented the 45-minute show.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:34 AM IST