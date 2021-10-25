Bhopal: Against All Odds: Triumph of hope over adversity

Bhopal: A book, Against All Odds, which inspires us to face adversities with fortitude, was discussed at a motivational session - An inspirational life.

Club Literati organised the session at Bhojpur Club in the city on Saturday.

Penned by Hetal Sonpal, the book is Hetal’s father late Kishore V Sonpal's biography. It depicts the triumph of hope over adversity.

Having passed out from Campion School in 1992, Hetal went on to do his engineering from SGSITS, Indore, and MBA from NMIMS, Mumbai. Having had a glorious 22 years in various leadership roles in the technology industry, it was in 2019, when his father was diagnosed with last stage prostate cancer, that Hetal decided to write the book.

Influenced by Gandhiji and Swami Vivekananda, he lived his life on the principles of simplicity and truthfulness. After five decades of professional life, he joined a start-up in his fifties; and helped sharpen young minds in his seventies.

Hosting of the event in Bhopal was also significant for Hetal also from his father's perspective. Having been born in Ahmedabad when his family went bankrupt and had a tough childhood growing up in Mumbai, the self-funded engineer Kishore's longest and most significant stint of work life was with Permali Wallace in Bhopal. Manish Rajoria, MD Adarsh Technosoft moderated the event.

ALSO READ Celebrating 100 crore doses: Goodwill match held between Bhopal district administration and scribes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:23 AM IST