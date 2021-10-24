Celebrating 100 crore doses: Goodwill match held between Bhopal district administration and scribes

Bhopal: A goodwill match was organised between teams of district administration and journalists at Old Campion School ground here on Sunday. The match was organised to celebrate record 100 crore anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country.

The team of officials won the match though the rival team gave them a tough fight. The team of the district administration included district collector Avinash Lavania, DIG Irshad Wali, municipal commissioner KVS Choudhary and additional collector Dilip Yadav.

State urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh was present during the first match. He said friendly matches make the connection stronger and gives relief after week-long work.

The Journalists XI set the target of 62 for the administrators who batted first. Choudhary scored 34 runs and eased the chase for the team. Yadav then maintained the streak and did not stop until he won the match for his team.

The entire team lifted Choudhary on their shoulders to appreciate his performance. Lavania said the next match will be played at Bhanpur Khanti, which now wears a clean look after removal of dumped garbage.

