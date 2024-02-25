Bhopal: ‘Publicise Facilities At E-Seva Centres In Regional Languages’ |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In order to provide easy access to justice to the common people in the state, there is a need to popularise e-service centres up to panchayat level. The facilities available at e-seva centres in the state should be publicised in regional languages and dialects. These were some of the instructions given at the meeting of Computer and E-Court Committee at RCVP Noronha Administration Academy in Bhopal on Saturday.

The meeting took place in the presence of Justice Rohit Arya and Justice Dharmadhikari. At the meeting, it was informed that e-seva centres are working in 21,000 gram panchayats in the state. At these service centres, all the necessary information related to the court is available. While reviewing Medlepar project at the meeting, it was informed that this software was prepared on January 26, 2019.

Through this software, arrangements were made to provide information related to post-mortem and MLC online. It was told at the meeting that there is a facility of virtual court for traffic regulation. There is a provision for issuing e-challan. The dashboard prepared by Madhya Pradesh High Court was discussed at the meeting.