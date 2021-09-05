Bhopal property dealer shot dead

BHOPAL: An unidentified man shot dead a 40-year-old property dealer around 8.30 on Sunday.

Deceased was identified as Nafees Khan, a resident of Barkheda Bhonder village. Police said Khan was sitting on his bike when an unidentified man came from behind and shot at him. Accused fled from the spot soon after the incident. He fell from the bike while the accused walked away.He then sat on a bike and fled the scene. Teams of police from Khajuri and Gandhi Nagar police stations were deployed at the spot. SHO Khahuri Sandhya Mishra said the accused is yet to be identified.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 11:44 PM IST