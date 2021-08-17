Advertisement

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A local tough with his chum beaten up a young man and made him lick their sputum in Satna.

The video of this inhuman act went viral on social media on Tuesday. Later the victim reached the Satna SP office and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The Superintendent of Police Satna has given instructions for immediate action against the accused on the basis of the viral video.

It is seen in the viral video that the local goon of the area was abusing and harassing the young man. The accused also first spit and then asked the victim to lick. The scared victim endured and did everything for fear of life.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 10:18 PM IST