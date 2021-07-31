Bhopal

Bhopal: Prof Khem Singh Dehria takes charge of Hindi University Vice Chancellor

By Staff Reporter

Professor Khem Singh Dehria taking over charge as vice chancellor
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new Vice Chancellor of the Atal Bihari Hindi University, Professor Khem Singh Dehria took over as Professor Ramdev Bhardwaj's tenure was being completed on 30/07/2021.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dehria talked about the overall development of the university. Farewell ceremony of Professor Ramdev Bhardwaj was also done on this occasion.

