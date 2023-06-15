Bhopal: Probe Panel Assess Structural Strength Of Satpura Bhawan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the high power committee, formed by the government to probe into the Satpura Bhawan fire incident, visited the site on Wednesday to assess the structural strength of the building.

The committee collected fourteen samples for the forensic examination from the office of tribal welfare department deputy director Veerendra Singh.

It’s being surmised that fire erupted in Singh’s office situated on the third floor of the building and later spread to fourth, fifth and sixth floors. The samples collected from Singh’s office have been preserved and will be sent to Sagar Forensic lab for the examination.

The investigation team led by the additional chief secretary home visited the affected 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th floors situated on the western block of the building.

Rajora was accompanied by other team members including principal secretary for urban development Neeraj Mandloi, principal secretary PWD Sukhveer Singh and ADG fire Ashutosh Rai.

The team visited the affected offices, the floors of which were covered with a thick layer of ashes of burnt files, charcoal and other items. The team went into the offices where broken pipes were dangling from the roof. Walls have turned black due to the thick smoke and the records, computers, furniture were all charred. The affected offices looked like scarp wing. The statements of 20 officials including senior engineer of E&M wing of PWD are being recorded and this will continue on Thursday as well. On Tuesday, the team had recorded the statement of seven employees.

14 samples collected from an office

Team collected fourteen samples from the office of Deputy Director of tribal welfare department Veerendra Singh – from where the fire probably erupted. The samples include half burnt files kept near to the AC, ash, half burnt coal, scraps, half burnt white pages, MCB Board wire, half burnt switch wire, half burnt wire of AC, half burnt small board of AC etc.

Team for opening offices in Eastern Block

The investigating team has informed the government that offices in the eastern block of Satpura Bhawan - which remained unaffected by the fire- can be opened. It said that the government can take necessary action to restart the functioning of the offices at the eastern wing.

Comprehensive report in 15 days

The probe panel headed by ACS Home Rajesh Rajora has to submit the primary report on the Satpura Bhawan fire incident within three days of the incident. A comprehensive report will be handed over to the government in 15 days. The probe panel is trying to find out the reason behind the fire and assess the losses due. The panel will also fix responsibility and recommend measures to avert such incidents in future.