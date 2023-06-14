Bhopal: DE Ordered Against Kolar TI, Crime Branch Constable

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have again been embroiled in controversies, this time due to the alleged misconduct of the town inspector (TI) Jai Singh, posted there.

Crime branch officials told Free Press a departmental enquiry (DE) has been initiated against Kolar TI Jai Singh and one of the constables of the Bhopal crime branch, Salman Khan, on charge of duping a man of Rs 4 lakh.

Crime branch station house officer (SHO) Anoop Uikey told Free Press a coaching centre operator Atul Tripathi had approached the Commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinarayanachari Mishra complaining against the two cops. The complainant told police that he had met the two cops last year. Four months ago, they had called him up claiming that his name was among the accused involved in the Vyapam scam.

The duo asked Tripathi to give them Rs 4 lakh to get his name erased from the police records. Tripathi gave the amount to the two but after receiving the same they stopped responding to him, which compelled him to file a complaint.

The SHO further said that deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of crime branch, Shrut Kirti Somwanshi has issued orders for departmental probe against the Singh and Khan and also sought explanation from them over the matter within seven days.

When Free Press tried to get in touch with DCP Somwanshi for comment, he was neither available at the office nor could be reached over the phone.

Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan, when contacted, said that he was unaware of any details/updates regarding the case.

All allegations baseless: Kolar TI

Terming all allegations baseless, Kolar TI Jai Singh said that none of the charges were proven against him the preliminary investigations. He added that he is further going to prove himself innocent in the explanation sought from him within seven days.

Read Also Bhopal: CM Chouhan Meets Pandit Pradeep Mishra On Last Day Of Shiv Mahapuran Katha