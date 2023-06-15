 Bhopal: Rs 1.87L Siphoned Off From Man's Account
HomeBhopalBhopal: Rs 1.87L Siphoned Off From Man's Account

Bhopal: Rs 1.87L Siphoned Off From Man's Account

Investigating officer (IO) Gabbar Singh said that the complainant, Ajay Jain had received a call from an unknown number in June 2022.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 01:48 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Talaiyya police have registered a case of fraud against an unidentified person for siphoning off Rs 1.87 lakh from the bank account of a man on the pretext of providing internet banking facility, the police said on Wednesday.

Investigating officer (IO) Gabbar Singh said that the complainant, Ajay Jain had received a call from an unknown number in June 2022. The caller identified himself as a bank employee and suggested that Jain should avail internet banking facility. On the same pretext, he sought details of Jain’s debit card and asked him to share OTP that he received on his cell phone.

As Jain followed, Rs 1.87 lakh were debited from his bank account in multiple transactions. Jain approached cyber cell immediately, which handed over the case to Talaiyya police for further investigation.

