Bhopal: Engineering Student Kills Self, Probe On

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A second-year student of mechanical engineering died by hanging herself at her friend’s house in Chandbad locality of Bajaria on Tuesday morning, the police said on Wednesday.

The police added that the reason behind the extreme step taken by the woman had not been ascertained yet and probe is on to unearth the same.

Bajaria police station house officer (SHO) Mehtaab Singh told Free Press that the woman who took the extreme step has been identified as Richa Singh (20), a native of Samastipur in Bihar who was a second-year student in mechanical engineering at a private college in Bhopal.

She was also pursuing a job simultaneously in Ahmedabad of Gujarat. Her exams had begun on June 4, to take which, she arrived in the city and was staying at her friend Smriti Kiran’s place in Chandbad. Kiran is a fourth year engineering student.

When Kiran went to Singh’s room on Tuesday at 7.30 am to wake her up, she found her hanging from the ceiling of the room. Her body was brought down and she was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The cops were informed who reached the spot and began inspections They however, did not recover any suicide note from the spot and are probing the matter to unearth the reason behind Singh’s extreme step.

