Watch live from Jamboree Ground: Prime Minister Narendra arrives at Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration venue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra has arrived at Bhopal to participate in the celebration of the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' at Jamburi ground, where around two lakh tribal are claimed to have been participating in the programme.

He landed at state hanger where he was received by Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The senior BJP leaders including union cabinet minister, state cabinet minister and others have also reached to Jamboree ground.

Tribal from across the state have begun reaching to jamboree ground, where a huge dias with Birsa Munda omage and pictures of Prime Minister and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been set up.

The tribal groups are performing folk dance just outside the venue. The tribal groups are also performing their traditional dance at dias which has been set on the right side of the main dias.

A documentary on Birsa Munda has also been played in all the LED screens set up at various places at the venue.

The security has been beefed up at the venue.

Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan government has prepared a list of 14 tribal specific schemes, which he has been preparing for the last couple of years, and will be announced Monday.

Around 3.10 p.m., the Prime Minister will arrive at the renovated Habibganj Railway station.

Habibganj railway station to be now called Rani Kamalapati Railway Station has been developed under the PPP at the cost of around Rs 450 crore. The station is in the same lines as Germany's Heidelberg railway station.

The revamp of the station was started in July 2016 and work took off in 2017 with a three-year deadline. The modern station has several features such as segregation of passengers based on arrivals and departures. It gives a glimpse of the airport, especially the waiting area where thousands of people can stay at one time.

The railway station will also provide a glimpse of the world heritage sites such as the Sanchi Stupa, Bhojpur temple, Bhimbetka, Birla temple, Tawa Dam and Tribal Museum.

During the visit, PM Modi will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore.

Several parts of the city have been decorated with paintings of tribal people. Chief Minister Shiv Singh Chouhan along with his party leaders and cabinet ministers have reviewed the preparations of the event.

Multilayered security has been deployed across Bhopal city. Traffic routes for common people have been changed, especially those roads which connect the Jamburi ground, Habibganj and Raja Bhoj Airport.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 01:07 PM IST