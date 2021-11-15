Madhya Pradesh: Energy minster orders officials to ensure good hospitality at Mega Tribal Convention

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Mega Tribal Convention that is slated to be held at Jamboree ground in Bhopal on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar convened a meet with the officials here.

He directed them to extend good hospitality over 3,000 tribals from the district who will take part in the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the convention on the birth anniversary of revered Tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

He will also dedicate to the public- the newly developed world-class Habibganj Railway Station which has been renamed Rani Kamlapati Station.

A control room has been set up at the district for overseeing the arrangements for the event. BJP district president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar, MLA Gopilal Jatav, collector Frank Noble, superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra, MPís representative Ramesh Malviya and Sachin Sharma among other public representatives, were present.

