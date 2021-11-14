Madhya Pradesh: Woman railway passenger gets back jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Promptness of Gwalior police and honesty of an autorickshaw driver helped a woman railway passenger to get back her jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh on Sunday. The driver was rewarded Rs 500.

According to police, Asha Sharma came from Delhi by Shatabdi Express to her parents' house in Birla Nagar under Padaw Police station in Gwalior. She had two bags. But when she got down from autorickshaw in Birla Nagar, she moved out with one of the two bags.

Later on, when she realised it, she rushed to Padav Police station with complaint and told about the incident to police. Police swung into action and crossed check CCTV footages at railway station and succeeded in getting registration number of autorickshaw.

In the meantime, autorickshaw driver Ajay Sharma visited market for purchasing puja items for Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Police team traced Ajay Sharma, according to SHO Vivek Ashthana. The bag was found intact in autorickshaw. The woman gave Rs 500 to driver for honesty.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 10:03 PM IST