Bhopal: President to reach Madhya Pradesh for 2-day visit on March 6

Bhopal: President Ram Nath Kovind is set to embark on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh in which he would be participating in events organised in Jabalpur and Damoh districts. The preparations by the state administration for the President's arrival are going on in full swing.

According to official information, Kovind would reach Jabalpur on March 6 in a special aircraft. He would be attending the All India State Judicial Academies' Directors' Retreat Programme and the Narmada Mahaarti at Gwarighat.



Tight security arrangements have been made at the aarti venue at Umaghat in Gwarighat. Divisional Commissioner B Chandrashekhar and Inspector General of Police Bhagwat Singh Chouhan reached Umaghat and reviewed the arrangements.



President Kovind will visit Damoh district on March 7. Commissioner of Sagar Division, Mukesh Shukla, reached Singrampur village and issued the necessary guidelines.