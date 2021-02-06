President Kovind to visit Madhya Pradesh on March 6-7

Jabalpur: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Madhya Pradesh on March 6 and 7 and lay foundation stones for various projects, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said here on Saturday.

He is expected to arrive in Jabalpur on March 6 and attend a function of the MP Judicial Academy, and then lay the foundation stone on March 7 for the development of Singourgarh Fort in Damoh district as a tourism hotspot, Patel said at a press conference here. The fort is associated with Gondwana's Rani Durgavati and the tourism ministry had allotted Rs 26 crore for the initiative, Patel, who is BJP MP from Damoh, said. Kovind will inaugurate the circle office of the Central govt's Archaeological department in Jabalpur on Mar 7, the minister added.