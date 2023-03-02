Bhopal: President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate International Dharma-Dhamma Conference today

Kushabhau Thakre Convention Hall decked up for International Dharma-Dhamma Conference | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the 7th International Dharma-Dhamma Conference at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium, Bhopal on Friday. Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, culture minister Usha Thakur and vice chancellor of Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies Dr Neerja Gupta will be present on this occasion.

The three-day conference, under the theme 'Eastern Humanism for the New Era' has been organised by India Foundation in collaboration with Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies. The conference aims to bring together religious, political and thought leaders from Dharma-Dhamma traditions to ponder over building a philosophical framework for the emerging new world order.

More than 350 scholars from 15 countries are participating in this conference, which provides a platform for global views of Dharma-Dhamma.

Bhutan, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia, Spain, France, America and Britain will participate in the conference.

Apart from the inaugural session, there will also be a unique ministerial session, in which ministers from 5 countries will discuss cultural harmony and various topics. The session will be attended by ministers from Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Nepal and India. In the keynote session, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, Professor Kotapitiye Rahul Anushka Thero of Sri Lanka and Mahomukhopadhyay Sadhu Bhadresh Das of Swaminarayan Shodh Sansthan Akshardham will express their views.

Professor David Frawley from America, Dr. Ian Baker from Britain, Professor Geo Leong Lee from South Korea, Dr Supachai Verapuchong from Thailand, Swami Mitranand of Chinmaya Mission and Chancellor of Central University of Punjab Professor Jagbir Singh will be present in the main session.

The conference will have 45 speakers in the inaugural session, a ministers' session, keynote session and five plenary sessions to debate and discuss various subthemes, along with 115 paper presentations by experts from India and abroad in 15 sessions