Bhopal: Massive plantation drive to celebrate nature-lover CM Chouhan's birthday

Bhopal: The urban administration department will plant 23,600 plants in 'Shiv Vatikas' across 413 local bodies as CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan completes 23,600 days on his birthday on March 5.

Women from all sections of the society will be involved in the massive planting drive.

The CM will also launch the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana' on the day. Under the scheme, Rs 1000 per month will be provided by the state government to the woman of the eligible family.

'23,600 saplings as CM turns 23,600 old on March 5'

Speaking to media on Thursday, urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur to media, said that preparations have started and 23,600 saplings will be planted across 413 local bodies of MP on the occasion of CM Chouhan's birthday. "As our CM is a nature-lover and he will turn 23,600 days old on March 5, we have decided to plant equal number of saplings across the state."

Mostly saplings of local species will be preferred, he added.

The minister said “What can be a bigger gift for the Chief Minister than planting saplings on this auspicious occasion? CM is very much dedicated towards environmental protection and the fact he plants a sapling every day, is a proof."

Notably, on this February 2023, the chief minister has completed two years of planting a sapling every day.