Bhopal: Pregnant woman dies in Hamidia after 3 hospitals refuse admission

A husband and father of an unborn child was made to run from pillar to post in the state capital, only to collect the documents of his wife’s treatment and to get her death certificate rectified.

But this is just a glimpse of the miseries which were in store for this family. Within a matter of hours an eight-month pregnant Amreen was refused admission by three hospitals in Bhopal and she died in the fourth hospital that eventually admitted her.

Her husband Ajaaz witnessed the apathy of hospital administration towards his wife and the unborn child.