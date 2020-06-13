Bhopal: Pregnant woman dies in Hamidia after 3 hospitals refuse admission

A husband and father of an unborn child was made to run from pillar to post in the state capital, only to collect the documents of his wife’s treatment and to get her death certificate rectified.
But this is just a glimpse of the miseries which were in store for this family. Within a matter of hours an eight-month pregnant Amreen was refused admission by three hospitals in Bhopal and she died in the fourth hospital that eventually admitted her.
Her husband Ajaaz witnessed the apathy of hospital administration towards his wife and the unborn child.
The unfortunate turn of events began as an 23-year-old woman- Amreen was taken to Jai Prakash hospital at 12.30 am on May 27. She was writhing due to chest pain but her husband’s pleas failed to move the apathetic management of the hospital. She was denied an admission.
A devastated and desperate Ajaz then went all the way to Sultania Zanana Hospital, where the couple sat for three hours at the door-steps waiting to be attended.
There too, her husband pleaded and begged the management to admit her. Meanwhile, condition of Amreen deteriorated further and she stared facing difficulty in breathing and feared for the life of her unborn child more than hers.
In the end the management told her to go to Indira Gandhi hospital. But she turned away from there as well as there was no on-duty doctor.
A distraught Ajaz then brought his ailing wife back to Sultania Hospital at around 2.30am.
But this time the hospital collected her samples to test for coronavirus citing that she is symptomatic, nevertheless the hospital refused to treat her for pregnancy related complication.
The ordeal of the couple wasn’t over as the Sultania Zanana Hospital management told Ajaz at 8.30am that he should take his wife to Hamidia Hospital for treatment.
Left with no other alternative Ajaz took Amreen to Hamidia Hospital at 9am where she was finally admitted. After getting her admitted, Ajaz went home to get some food for his wife.
Ajaz alleged that meanwhile, the hospital collected her samples and performed many tests without his knowledge and called him to inform that his signatures are required to put Amreen on ventilator as she is facing trouble in breathing.
Leaving everything aside Ajaz rushed back to the hospital where he was informed that his wife has tested positive to corona.
Sensing a botch up he asked the hospital management as to how did they managed to get a report within hours when it takes at least a day to get the reports of corona test.
Nevertheless, the management shifted Amreen to the corona ward and at around 6pm, Ajaz was informed that his baby has died in the womb.
The hospital management told him that the baby has to be removed from her body else she could die of infection. He signed the documents concerned and waited to get the body of his child.
According to Azaj the baby was taken out only at 3.30 am in the early hours of May 28. They handed over the body of the baby to him. When he said that he wanted to see his wife, the hospital management did not allow him to meet his wife.
Ajaz then tried to get his wife discharged but the guards did not let him in. The worst was not over for Azaj as the hospital management called him up the next afternoon at around 1pm and informed him that his wife has passed away.
However, Azaj was baffled on learning that the death certificate issued by the hospital says that she died at 10.11 am. Not only this her death certificate also has a spelling mistake.
When Ajaz asked the administration to rectify the same, he was told to get a document from the BMC. The hospital administration did not even hand over the reports and documents of Amreen to him. After losing his wife and his unborn child to the apathy of the hospitals, grief stricken Ajaz is under quarantine right now.
