Bhopal: Praveshanotsavam 2022 organised by Malayalee Association, Malayalam Mission to promote language

Bhopal: Cultural programme organised at Praveshanotsavam 2022 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Praveshanotsavam 2022 was organised at St Joseph Co-ed School by United Malayalee Association and Malayalam Mission. Malayalm Mission is a project launched by the Government of Kerala to offer opportunity to learn Malayalam around the world.

It is an initiative by the Kerala Government to promote creative talents of children of non-resident Malayalam speaking communities and develop a passion for language.

United Malayalee Association in association with Malayalam Mission has taken the initiative to take the Malayalam classes for children and adults in online and offline mode. There are more than 350 registered students in Bhopal alone. Plans are underway to conduct classes in different cities of MP having Malayalam speaking communities.

Malayalam Mission Director Murukan Kattakada, a Malayalam poet and litterateur, arrived in Bhopal to participate in the event as chief guest.

Kerala Government has made it mandatory to know Malyalam language for getting government jobs.

United Malayalee Association conducts Malayalam language classes in association with Malayalam Mission, which is under the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala.

Read Also Kerela: NMC approves 100 MBBS seats in Idukki Medical College