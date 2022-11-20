e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Praveshanotsavam 2022 organised by Malayalee Association, Malayalam Mission to promote language

Bhopal: Praveshanotsavam 2022 organised by Malayalee Association, Malayalam Mission to promote language

It is an initiative by the Kerala Government to promote creative talents of children of non-resident Malayalam speaking communities and develop a passion for language.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Cultural programme organised at Praveshanotsavam 2022 |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Praveshanotsavam 2022 was organised at St Joseph Co-ed School by United Malayalee Association and Malayalam Mission. Malayalm Mission is a project launched by the Government of Kerala to offer opportunity to learn Malayalam around the world.

It is an initiative by the Kerala Government to promote creative talents of children of non-resident Malayalam speaking communities and develop a passion for language.

United Malayalee Association in association with Malayalam Mission has taken the initiative to take the Malayalam classes for children and adults in online and offline mode. There are more than 350 registered students in Bhopal alone. Plans are underway to conduct classes in different cities of MP having Malayalam speaking communities.

Malayalam Mission Director Murukan Kattakada, a Malayalam poet and litterateur, arrived in Bhopal to participate in the event as chief guest.

 Kerala Government has made it mandatory to know Malyalam language for getting government jobs. 

United Malayalee Association conducts Malayalam language classes in association with Malayalam Mission, which is under the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala.   

Read Also
Kerela: NMC approves 100 MBBS seats in Idukki Medical College
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Morena: Union minister Tomar to inaugurate free eye check-up camp

Morena: Union minister Tomar to inaugurate free eye check-up camp

Chhatarpur: Temporary encroachments removed from roads

Chhatarpur: Temporary encroachments removed from roads

Bhopal: State govt mulling to implement Amit Shah’s triple ‘T’ formula

Bhopal: State govt mulling to implement Amit Shah’s triple ‘T’ formula

Bhopal: Man rapes girl he promised to marry, booked

Bhopal: Man rapes girl he promised to marry, booked

Bhopal: Cold tightens its grip, day temp drops in many parts of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Cold tightens its grip, day temp drops in many parts of Madhya Pradesh