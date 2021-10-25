Bhopal: Prakash Jha's web series 'Ashram' full of obscenity and vulgarity, says Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, seeks ban

BHOPAL: BJP member of Parliament Pragya Thakur said that the contents shown in web series Ashram were full of obscenity and vulgarity. Thakur made the statement while talking to a delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti which called on the MP to submit a memorandum. The delegation expressed their reservation over the web series Ashram-3 stating that it hurt religious sentiments.

“Why the name of the series is Ashram? It could have been named something else. After watching the web series people will get a bad image of Ashrams in India,” said the Sadhvi.

The MP added that she would write to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and cultural minister Usha Thakur to put a ban on such series portraying Hindus in the wrong light.

She challenged the filmmakers to make movies on Church and Madrasa.

In the memorandum, the delegation said that for the past 50 years the film makers have been trying to put Indian culture and religious beliefs in bad light. “The content shown in the web series is a conspiracy against the Hindu culture worldwide. Action should be taken to stop and ban such web series,” demanded the delegation.

