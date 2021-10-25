Bhopal: Prakash Jha has assured to change web series name, says Bajrang Dal

BHOPAL: The producer of web series Ashram-3, has agreed to change the name of web series and if not, Bajrang Dal will register protest against the crew and the director, said Bajrang Dal prant sanyojak Sushil Sudele.

“We have no problem if the producer and director change name of web series,” he told Free Press on Monday.

He also claimed that Bajrang Dal activists did not throw ink at director Prakash Jha’s face. “But someone has committed the act who is not a part of our group,” he added.

Sudele said they don’t regret what happened on the jail premises on Sunday. “We just registered protest against people who are defaming Hindu culture to make money,” he remarked.

He claimed that they talked to Prakash Jha who assured them that they will give a new name to web series and share it with Bajrang Dal.

