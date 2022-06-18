Bhopal: Pragya Thakur gets threat call; case registered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “You are going to die, I am informing you,” a threat call was received by BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur in early hours of Saturday, TT Nagar police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Umesh Tiwari told Free Press that the MP received the threat call on WhatsApp at around 1.30 am on Saturday. “When the leader was sitting in her office, a call came and the caller claiming to be an accomplice of Iqbal Kaskar, issued the threat. He stated that he was informing her in advance that she would be killed,” he added. The ACP further added that the caller did not reveal his name and kept on blaming the MP for bad situation of Muslims. The ACP also claimed that none of the organisations has taken the responsibility of the threat call and the caller also did not reveal the name of the organisation.

The police have registered a case under section 506 and 507 of the IPC and have started investigation.