Bhopal: MP High Court stays transfer & posting of teachers in CM Rise Institutes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench, Jabalpur, has stayed postings and transfers of teachers in CM Rise Institutes. Aggrieved teachers had filed a petition that they are being transferred setting aside their choice filled at the time of appointment, according to the High Court order.

As per petition, according to an order dated June 8, 2022 issued by Directorate Public Instruction (DPI), Madhya Pradesh, a total of 4322 transfer/posting orders in education cadre have been issued, out of which 3620 (84pc) have already joined.

As many as 200 representations against posting orders have been received by the Directorate. Till final decision is taken on the representations, the concerned persons should not be relieved. If anybody has already been relieved and not joined at the place of transfer, he/she will be permitted to work on the earlier place of posting.

Advocate Satyendra Jyotish, who appeared on behalf of the petitioners said, “Transfers and postings are being done against the choice filling of the teachers. So they filed the petition. HC stayed the transfer and posting of teachers in CM Rise Schools and ordered DPI to look into the matter.”

Advocate Jyotish said, “Teachers were under the impression that they will not have to change schools or districts so they simply filled their choice. But now transfers and posting are being done setting aside their choice. So what is the importance of choice filling by teachers? They are being cheated.”

