Bhopal: Students apprised of skill development programme under NEP

The director of the institution Dr Prajesh Kumar Agrawal addressed students by saying that the skill development programme under new education policy would draw students in the long run.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An orientation programme was conducted for students from June 16 to 18 from different streams at Institute for Excellence in Higher Education, in which students were informed about the skill development programme under new education policy (NEP), 2020.

The director of the institution Dr Prajesh Kumar Agrawal addressed students by saying that the skill development programme under new education policy would draw students in the long run. This would help students gain practical experience as well help them with better employment opportunities.

On this occasion, nodal officer of skill development programme Dr Ruchira Chowdhary gave detailed information about the content that will be taught in the 3rd and 4th semester, through presentation.

Other members of the cell Dr Mahendra Singhai, Dr Anjali Acharya, Dr Nidhi Chauhan, Dr Usha Kahol were also present in the seminar.

