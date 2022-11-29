Bhopal: Pragya Thakur demands CBI inquiry into Bina murder case

BJP MP Pragya Thakur. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Pragya Thakur submitted memorandum to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday and demanded CBI inquiry into the murder case of the girl found murdered in Jagannath Puri on November 23. She was resident of Bina.

According to reports, 18-year old girl had gone with her family members to offer puja at Jagannath Puri in Odisha. The girl came down from the building, where the family was staying, to pick up clothes that had fallen down. When she did not return, they filed complaint to police.

Her body was found on the beach in Puri in the evening on November 26. The police then informed the family members. The girl was found floating with face down in undergarments and had severe injuries. Her family has alleged that she was raped. “Her face was burnt with acid and her fingers were mutilated.

On Sunday, the family members staged demonstration in Bina and demanded justice.

The victim’s family approached Member of Parliament who called on CM and submitted the memorandum.