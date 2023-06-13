Bhopal: Power Theft Worth Rs 17.71 Lakh Traced

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company limited (central discom) traced power theft worth Rs 17.71 lakh in Vishal Fitness Centre, phase –II, Chhatrasal Nagar.

According to discom officials, the team found additional HB bunch cables connection direct from LT Line in addition to service line. At time of checking, 62.19 kilowatt load was found while sanctioned load is just 35 kilowatt. Bills worth Rs 17.71 lakh has been issued to consumer Vishal Fitness Centre.

