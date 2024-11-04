 Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In 9C Sector, Alkapuri, MSB Campus & More; Check Full List
Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on November 05 to facilitate four way lane road construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: 9C Sector, Alkapuri, Saket Nagar, BDA Complex and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Maple Tree, MSB Campus and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

article-image

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

