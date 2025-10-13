 Bhopal Power Cut October 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Amaltas Colony, Chinar Wood, Choonabhatti & More, Check Full List
Residents are requested to cooperate during these scheduled outages. The electricity department assures that power will be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Electricity Department has announced scheduled power cuts on 14th October 2025 for departmental maintenance work.

Residents of the following areas are advised to plan their activities accordingly.

Area: 45 Bungalow, Sainik Rest House, Betwa Apartments, GTB Complex, Vimal Emporium
Time: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Area: Fracture Hospital, E-3, E-4, E-5, Arera Colony, Nalanda School, and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Area: Amaltas Colony, Chinar Wood, Choonabhatti, Aamrapali, and nearby areas
Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Area: Mahadev Tower and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Area: Parascity, GRP Colony, Mansarover Complex, Reliance Telecom, 6½ No. Stop, Shankar Nagar, BDA Complex, 7 No. Stop, Venus Scan
Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Area: Shahpura A, B, C Sector, Shekhar Hospital, Amaltas, NABARD Colony, and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Area: Firdos Nagar, Shitla Nagar, Nishat Pura, Shri Nagar, Shardar Nagar, Nariyal Kheda
Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Area: Bajpayee Nagar Multy
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Area: Sanjay Nagar, Maulana Azad Colony, Idgah Hills, Prince Colony, Convent School, Prabhu Nagar, Niyamat Pura
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Area: Dholi Khand, Priyanka Nagar, Police Housing Society, Rajvaid H Sector, Madhuvan City and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Area: Singapore City Colony, DK4, DK3, Danish Kunj, Virasha Heights
Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

