Bhopal Power Cut October 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Amaltas Colony, Chinar Wood, Choonabhatti & More, Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Electricity Department has announced scheduled power cuts on 14th October 2025 for departmental maintenance work.
Residents of the following areas are advised to plan their activities accordingly.
Area: 45 Bungalow, Sainik Rest House, Betwa Apartments, GTB Complex, Vimal Emporium
Time: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Area: Fracture Hospital, E-3, E-4, E-5, Arera Colony, Nalanda School, and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Area: Amaltas Colony, Chinar Wood, Choonabhatti, Aamrapali, and nearby areas
Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Area: Mahadev Tower and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Area: Parascity, GRP Colony, Mansarover Complex, Reliance Telecom, 6½ No. Stop, Shankar Nagar, BDA Complex, 7 No. Stop, Venus Scan
Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Area: Shahpura A, B, C Sector, Shekhar Hospital, Amaltas, NABARD Colony, and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Area: Firdos Nagar, Shitla Nagar, Nishat Pura, Shri Nagar, Shardar Nagar, Nariyal Kheda
Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Area: Bajpayee Nagar Multy
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Area: Sanjay Nagar, Maulana Azad Colony, Idgah Hills, Prince Colony, Convent School, Prabhu Nagar, Niyamat Pura
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Area: Dholi Khand, Priyanka Nagar, Police Housing Society, Rajvaid H Sector, Madhuvan City and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Area: Singapore City Colony, DK4, DK3, Danish Kunj, Virasha Heights
Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Residents are requested to cooperate during these scheduled outages. The electricity department assures that power will be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed.