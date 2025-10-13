Bhopal Power Cut October 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Amaltas Colony, Chinar Wood, Choonabhatti & More, Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Electricity Department has announced scheduled power cuts on 14th October 2025 for departmental maintenance work.

Residents of the following areas are advised to plan their activities accordingly.

Read Also Overheard In Bhopal: Deputation Dreams And Departmental Dramas Inside The IAS Power Play

Area: 45 Bungalow, Sainik Rest House, Betwa Apartments, GTB Complex, Vimal Emporium

Time: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Area: Fracture Hospital, E-3, E-4, E-5, Arera Colony, Nalanda School, and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Area: Amaltas Colony, Chinar Wood, Choonabhatti, Aamrapali, and nearby areas

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Area: Mahadev Tower and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Area: Parascity, GRP Colony, Mansarover Complex, Reliance Telecom, 6½ No. Stop, Shankar Nagar, BDA Complex, 7 No. Stop, Venus Scan

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Area: Shahpura A, B, C Sector, Shekhar Hospital, Amaltas, NABARD Colony, and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Area: Firdos Nagar, Shitla Nagar, Nishat Pura, Shri Nagar, Shardar Nagar, Nariyal Kheda

Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Area: Bajpayee Nagar Multy

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Area: Sanjay Nagar, Maulana Azad Colony, Idgah Hills, Prince Colony, Convent School, Prabhu Nagar, Niyamat Pura

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Area: Dholi Khand, Priyanka Nagar, Police Housing Society, Rajvaid H Sector, Madhuvan City and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Area: Singapore City Colony, DK4, DK3, Danish Kunj, Virasha Heights

Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Residents are requested to cooperate during these scheduled outages. The electricity department assures that power will be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed.