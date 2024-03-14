 Bhopal Power Cut March 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nirmal Nagar, Arvind Vihar, Green Surfur & More, Check Full List
The power cut is scheduled to last from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal are advised to prepare for a temporary power outage on March 15, 2024. According to information provided by the Electricity Board, the affected areas will include Nirmal Nagar, Arvind Vihar, Green Surfur, and the surrounding vicinity. The power cut is scheduled to last from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM.

The schedule is as follows:

Nirmal Nagar, Nagaarjun, Purvanchal, Priyadarshi, Panchsheel Nagar, and the surrounding areas will face a power outage lasting for 6 hours, from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM.

In Arvind Vihar, Silver Vells School, and nearby areas, residents can expect power supply disruptions for 3 hours, from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM.

Residents of Green Surfur, Pump House, and the surrounding areas should prepare for a power outage lasting for 4 hours, from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

The reason cited for this interruption is for essential maintenance and construction work in the specified areas. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements for any activities requiring electricity during this time frame.

