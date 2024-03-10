Bhopal Power Cut March 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In BDA Colony, Nakshatra Enclave & Nearby Areas; Check Schedule Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal are advised to prepare for a temporary power outage on March 11, 2024. According to information given by the Electricity Board, the areas affected will include BDA Colony, Rajpoot Dhaba, Nakshatra Enclave, and the surrounding vicinity. The power cut is scheduled to last from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM.

Power cut for maintenance

The reason cited for this interruption is essential maintenance and construction work in the specified areas. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements for any activities requiring electricity during this time frame.

This temporary disruption in power supply is a part of the ongoing efforts by the authorities to enhance the infrastructure in Bhopal.