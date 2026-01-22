Bhopal Power Cut January 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Jawahar Chowk, Diamond City, Kalyani Kunj & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of several areas in Bhopal will face power supply disruptions on Thursday, January 23, 2026, due to maintenance and construction work. According to the press note, the power cuts will be carried out for metro construction, conductor replacement, installation work, and other official works. The affected areas and timings are as follows:

Area: Govt. Quarters, Income Tax Colony, Hajela Hospital, Geetanjali Complex, Ambedkar Nagar, Aradhana Nagar, Annapurna Complex

Time: 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Area: Jawahar Chowk, Katsi, Sunhari Bagh, Shastri Nagar, South TT Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Area: Sunmark G’pura Bhopal, Vikram Engineers BPL, Shrao Engg Works Part-1, Farmer Engineers BPL, Alco Electro Strips, Afflatus Engineering Enterprises BPL, Vikas Offset Printer & Publisher BPL, Sunshine Tubes BPL, Dairy Rich Frozen Foods

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Area: Diamond City, Rajdhani Parisar, Kasturi Quatyard

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Area: Kokta Village, Transport Nagar, Lalwani Dairy II and III and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Area: Sultaniya Infantry Road, Vithal Nagar, MES Colony, Neori Mandir, Sant Ashram, Ramanand Nagar, Janki Nagar, Gufa Mandir, Jain Nagar

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Area: Dholi Khadan, Priyanka Nagar, Police Housing Society, Rajved H Sector, Madhuvan City and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Area: 11 Mile Tower, Bhojpur Tiraha, MG Hector, Ambika Homes Nirman and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Area: Regal Town, Soumya Park Land, Samriddhi Colony, Vaishnav Dham, Sarla State, Tulsi Vihar Phase-1, Regal Paradise

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Area: Crystal HIG, MIG

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Area: Vedawati Housing Board Colony, Shivlok Phase-5, Kasturi Heritage, Deep Nagar, Vardhman Green Valley, Nakshatra Enclave

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Area: Khajuri Gaon, Gurjar Apartment, Sai Sparsh-2, Palak Vihar, 11 Mile Petrol Pump, Shivlok Phase-4, Regal Kalash

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Area: Anandam, Kalyani Kunj, Purvanchal Phase-2, Regal Kalash, Shivlok Green, Abhinav Campus and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly and cooperate during the power maintenance work.