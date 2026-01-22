MP News: Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Firm Completes Black Start Mock Drill At Pench Hydel Station In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited recently conducted a black start mock drill with Maharashtra State Power Transmission Company demonstrating high levels of engineering expertise, coordination, and operational readiness through the Pench Hydroelectric Power Station (Totladoh).

The exercise was conducted to ensure rapid restoration of the power system and uninterrupted power supply in the event of a specific emergency or partial or complete failure of the national power grid.

Under the process, approximately 5,000 MW of generating capacity was backed up in Maharashtra by various power stations.

Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company managing director Manjeet Singh and Technical Director Subodh Nigam greeted the engineers and staff of the Pench Hydroelectric Power Station for the successful execution of the mock drill.

The unique role of the Pench Hydropower Station in light of grid-related incidents in recent years, the continuous readiness, testing, and training of black-start-capable power plants is crucial to minimize economic and social losses by quickly restoring the power system in emergency situations.

It is noteworthy that the 160 MW Pench Hydropower Station is the only available hydropower station in Central India and the Vidarbha region.