MP News: Safety Audit To Ensure Reliable Power Supply, Reduce Tripping In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhyab Pradesh): In accordance with the guidelines of the Central Electricity Authority, the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company has initiated a safety audit of the state’s transmission system, officials said on Thursday.

The audit is being carried out by leading central agencies in the power sector, including reputed organizations such as the Central Board of Irrigation and Power and the Electrical Research and Development Association, Vadodara.

Under this independent technical audit, a comprehensive evaluation is being conducted of protection systems installed in the transmission grid and substations, including relay settings, tripping logic, and control and communication.

Chief Engineer Amar Kirti Saxena informed that the objective of the audit is to prevent unnecessary grid tripping, enhance system restoration capability, and ensure reliable power supply.

Event logs and technical data of frequently tripping feeders will be analyzed to develop permanent solutions.

Saxena further stated that, following the audit, necessary upgrades will be carried out based on a detailed technical report and a corrective action plan.

The process will serve as a comprehensive “grid health check,” strengthening the

transmission network to meet future demand and facilitate the integration of renewable energy.